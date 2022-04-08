Big plan nixed for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania - Reports

Drew McIntyre scored a big win against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. However, it turns out that WWE had bigger plans for The Scottish Warrior, which had to be nixed. It was reported that musician Sean Stark was initially supposed to perform McIntyre's entrance music live, involving a dozen people.

The former WWE Champion is pegged to be the next challenger to Roman Reigns. It would have made sense to give him a grand entrance at WrestleMania, as it would have indicated that the company has big plans for him.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had to nix the plans for McIntyre at WrestleMania 38 due to time constraints.

''There was a special ring entrance with a dozen people dressed up in kilts and swords to go out with Drew McIntyre that ended up being cut from night one due to time constraints,'' said Meltzer.

It will be interesting to see what's next for WWE's Braveheart on SmackDown this week.

Sean Stark commented on not being able to perform for Drew McIntyre

Apart from the entrance featuring multiple people with kilts and swords, WWE had also planned McIntyre's entrance music to be played live by Sean Stark. However, as per reports, it was Drew McIntyre's idea to drop that idea. Here is what Sean Stark had posted on Twitter:

"I was bummed about not being able to perform tonight. But @WWE was so accommodating. Got to meet so many amazing people. But meeting @RheaRipley_WWE was by far the highlight. Such an amazing women and such a talent. She was so kind. Thank you and hope to meet you again."

With WrestleMania in the rear-view mirror, McIntyre is primed to get a big push and is slated to face Roman Reigns as per the advertisements of multiple live shows.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE have kept Drew McIntyre's entrance at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 14 votes so far