Big update on if CM Punk has spoken to people in WWE following AEW fiasco – Reports

Amidst rumors regarding CM Punk's AEW future, there has been speculation about the superstar's possible WWE return. Dave Meltzer spoke on the topic recently and confirmed that Punk has not been in touch with anyone from WWE.

However, it was noted that Punk has an excellent relationship with Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman, who seem to have some degree of backstage power in WWE.

In case you didn't know, CM Punk worked with Adam Pearce early in his career, specifically in Ring of Honor. During his historic world title reign, Punk also enjoyed a great run with Paul Heyman as his manager in WWE. He is sadly no longer a popular figure backstage in Tony Khan's company, and the belief is that he might never work for AEW again despite ongoing talks between both parties.

Fans have been conditioned to expect surprise returns in Triple H's regime. However, there is no guarantee whether The Game will consider doing business with Punk again.

As things stand, the controversial superstar has not contacted anybody from WWE, though his close ties to Pearce and Heyman spark some hope of an unlikely comeback. Here's what was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"It is said that nobody from WWE has had any actual contact with Punk and Guy, but Punk is close with Adam Pearce, who has some pull there, and Punk in the past has been extremely close to Paul Heyman, who also is someone that the higher-ups seem to listen to a lot," noted Meltzer.

Will backstage heat prevent WWE from bringing CM Punk back?

CM Punk might have won various titles in WWE, but he wasn't unanimously well-liked backstage during his long stint with the promotion that ended abruptly in 2014.

Dave Meltzer noted that people in WWE were negative towards CM Punk in the past and never entertained the idea of re-signing him. However, scenarios change in an all-out wrestling war, as taking Punk from AEW could seem like a massive coup for WWE in the public eye.

Erik V. Veras #AsukaSZN @WDEVV7 If CM Punk does come back to WWE, the question has to be asked: Will Triple H put his personal feelings aside, to make good business, with CM Punk? Because what would that look like? CM Punk has people in The WWE, that likes him. Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman. If CM Punk does come back to WWE, the question has to be asked: Will Triple H put his personal feelings aside, to make good business, with CM Punk? Because what would that look like? CM Punk has people in The WWE, that likes him. Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman.

A wrestling veteran recently also opened up about the alleged heat between Triple H and Punk, which you can read more about right here.

What do you think? Is The Second City Saint's WWE return a realistic possibility? Sound off in the comments section below.

