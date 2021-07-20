Big update on Daniel Bryan's WWE status - Reports

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has been away from WWE television for nearly three months now. His last appearance was on Friday Night SmackDown in April where he lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns and was banished from the Blue brand. Bryan's WWE contract has since expired and fans have been wondering what does the future hold for The Leader of the Yes Movement.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Daniel Bryan is not listed on WWE's internal roster and there have been no discussions of him returning. While there are speculations of him joining All Elite Wrestling, there is no confirmation on the same.

The report adds that Bryan was not part of a recent list of talent plans for licensing and merchandising for 2021-2022. He is also not slated for any future Mattel action figure wave releases.

Last week, Bryan Alvarez also reported that Daniel Bryan has been removed from other company projects, possibly a video game, alongside other wrestlers who are no longer with WWE.

"I’m not sure if it’s the video game or what it is but one of these projects that involves obviously the wrestlers in WWE, they were alerted today that this person, this person, this person, this person, this person no longer with WWE and one of the people they mentioned was Daniel Bryan," said Alvarez. "Realistically, he’s not with the company, that’s true, but that is an indication that at this point, [they will] take him out of whatever project this is because he’s not with this company," said Bryan Alvarez about the Daniel Bryan situation. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Daniel Bryan main-evented WrestleMania 37 earlier this year

Daniel Bryan had an eventful run in the first half of 2021. He made his way into the feud between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match Edge.

In the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Bryan challenged The Tribal Chief in a triple threat match, also involving Edge. After an intense and exciting match, it was Reigns who came on top as he defeated both Bryan and The Rated-R Superstar to retain his title.

