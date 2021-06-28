Big update on when WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins - Reports

Two of the biggest stars on WWE's current roster are Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The former Shield brothers have been at the top of the WWE mountain for many years now.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have worked together and against each other on multiple occasions in WWE. However, in all those cases, Roman Reigns was a babyface. With him turning heel, the WWE Universe is eager to see Rollins face The Tribal Chief in what would be an exciting feud for sure.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have confronted each other a few times on SmackDown recently. However, WWE hasn't pulled the trigger on a proper feud between the former Shield brothers.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE could book a feud between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns after this year's SummerSlam. Seth Rollins is reportedly facing Edge at WWE SummerSlam 2021. Meltzer noted that if Rollins beats Edge, it would make sense for him to challenge Roman Reigns after SummerSlam.

BROOOOOO ROMAN REIGNS VS SETH ROLLINS YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS IM SO FREAKIN HYPED MAN YESSSSSS pic.twitter.com/uHoVrOYMP7 — ZTO (@UltimateStrongZ) June 26, 2021

Seth Rollins is furious over Edge getting another Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns

This past week on SmackDown, Seth Rollins claimed that he is ready to challenge Roman Reigns and become the next Universal Champion. However, WWE Hall of Famer Edge surprisingly returned and attacked Roman Reigns. WWE has now officially announced Roman Reigns vs. Edge in a one-on-one match at WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

On Talking Smack this week, Seth Rollins was furious over WWE's decision to give Edge another title shot. Rollins lashed out at WWE, claiming he deserves the title shot.

"No, no, no, there's no way, they promised it to me," said Rollins. "Guys, they promised it to me, you don't understand. This is everything that I've worked for. I've never been more ready in my entire life. Mentally, physically, spiritually, I am ready to be the next Universal Champion. I deserve the opportunity, not Edge. Not Edge. Not Edge! Where's he been? He hasn't even been here since WrestleMania, he hasn't even done anything. He got his match at WrestleMania, I don't care if it was a triple threat match. That's not my fault. They put Daniel Bryan in that match. This just can't be, you guys, look, there's gotta be something we can do. I don't care what Edge wants! I'm Seth freakin' Rollins! This place revolves around me! I've been here everyday, I didn't take six months off. I've been here everyday. Busting my a**. I deserve that shot. I deserve that title match."

TODAY MARKS #RomanReigns 300 DAY REIGN AS WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/d9Tdgfr27f — Juanito's Wrestling Vlog & More (@juanitosvlog) June 26, 2021

With this in mind, WWE has seemingly sown the seeds for Seth Rollins' feud with Edge, leading to a SummerSlam match between the two. Roman Reigns is rumored to face John Cena at the Biggest Party of the Summer this year.

