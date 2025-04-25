Big update on WWE star's return - Reports

A new update sheds light on a major WWE Superstar's potential return to the company. This report arrives following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and prior to this week's SmackDown.

Kairi Sane has been absent from WWE television since December 2024 due to a torn ligament in her thumb, which required surgery. This injury sidelined her after her last in-ring match on Monday Night RAW on December 2. The Pirate Princess and her Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, failed to defeat The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in tag team action.

A week before this year's Showcase of the Immortals, Kairi Sane provided a positive update on her Instagram account. The former Women's Tag Team Champion stated she has regained her grip strength and feels even stronger.

According to the latest report from PWInsider, after being present at WrestleMania 41 backstage, the Mystery Hunter is expected to make her return "anytime soon." This strongly suggests that Kairi Sane has received medical clearance to continue her in-ring career.

Kairi Sane sends message to IYO SKY after WWE WrestleMania 41

The Genius of the SKY was in action in a Triple Threat Match in Las Vegas this past weekend. She put the WWE Women's World Championship on the line against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

IYO SKY sent shockwaves through the wrestling world as she valiantly retained her title against both The EST and The Nightmare in a hard-fought battle. Following the intense match at WrestleMania 41, Kairi Sane shared an emotional video on her Instagram, revealing her tearful reaction backstage as she watched her Damage CTRL stablemate secure the monumental victory.

The Pirate Princess also sent a congratulatory message to SKY after she retained the Women's World Championship.

"Congratulations, Iyoさん!! 空中を舞う姿、本当に本当にかっこよかったです。"

Check out the star's IG post below:

Only time will tell what the sports entertainment juggernaut has planned for Kairi Sane upon her official return to action very shortly.

