Former WWE Champion is trying to get medically cleared to face Brock Lesnar at MSG - Reports

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship last week at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. He is now set to defend his title at the iconic Madison Square Garden on March 5. However, there is uncertainty around who his opponent will be.

The original plans were for former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to challenge him for a rematch at MSG. However, he is out with injury, and the company has removed him from the show's advertising.

Now, Ringside News is reporting that the All-Mighty is trying to get cleared in time to wrestle not only at MSG but also at WrestleMania 38.

"Ringside News was told that “Lashley is trying to get cleared, not only for MSG but for WrestleMania.” He is not out of the question for the next Madison Square Garden show, or Mania for that matter."

WWE has announced a massive new stipulation for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar won the men's Royal Rumble match last month and announced that he'd be facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Following Lesnar's WWE Championship victory at Elimination Chamber last week, WWE officially made this a "title vs. title" match between him and Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows.

WWE has since increased the stakes by adding multiple stipulations to the match. Initially, it was added that the match would be a "winner-takes-all" between the two world champions.

However, Lesnar vs. Reigns is now being advertised as a "championship unification" match. WWE has also announced that this will be the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

On Friday Night SmackDown this week, the two stars had a contract signing for their match. During the segment, Paul Heyman once again reminded Brock Lesnar that he might lose his title at MSG next week.

