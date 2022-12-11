Braun Strowman being replaced by former WWE Champion for major Bray Wyatt plan - Reports

Bray Wyatt's return has received a mixed reaction. The former Universal Champion returned to much fanfare two months ago, but hasn't done anything of note since. WWE is planning to build the upcoming MSG show around Wyatt, as he will be returning to Madison Square Garden after three years.

Bray Wyatt is currently feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown. He is yet to compete in a match since his return. MSG could be the place where Wyatt finally steps into the ring. Currently, a multi-man tag team match is being planned as the main event for the Wyatt-centered show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed that Drew McIntyre will replace Braun Strowman in the show's main event. He will team up with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes to take on The Bloodline, sans Roman Reigns. He revealed that the show would be promoted around The Eater of Worlds:

''McIntyre is replacing Strowman in the main event at the 12/26 MSG house show. They’ve announced McIntyre & Sheamus & Holland & Butch vs. Usos & Zayn & Sikoa and a ladder match for the IC title with Gunther, Nakamura, Ricochet, Kingston and Escobar. They are actually building the show around the promotion of Wyatt’s first MSG appearance in three years.''

What next for Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt has been involved in an intricate storyline on SmackDown, where he is fighting his own evil manifestation called Uncle Howdy. It is speculated that Howdy will be revealed as Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas and the two may feud.

However, a report stated that WWE is intentionally not letting the former WWE Champion compete in order to make everything he does appear special. There have been teases on RAW indicating that Alexa Bliss might be reuniting with Wyatt on-screen in the near future.

Braun Strowman has a storied history with Bray Wyatt, as the two men have been friends as well as foes over their careers. Strowman has seemingly been pulled from the main event of the MSG show, which is set to focus heavily on Wyatt.

