WWE Rumor Roundup: More on Roman Reigns' backstage heat with former Universal Champion, Details on 43-year-old shunned by AEW returning to the company

There have been rumors of Roman Reigns having a heated exchange with Kevin Owens after their WarGames Match at Survivor Series. The issue allegedly stemmed from an unplanned sequence between the two men where KO slapped The Tribal Chief. Reigns wasn't happy with Owens taking such liberty and possibly injuring his eardrum during the mid-match spot.

3) More details on the alleged heat between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has seemingly confirmed rumors of backstage tension between Roman Reigns and Owens. He said the WWE Universal Champion was unhappy when he returned to the locker room. Moreover, Reigns' angry demeanor was possibly the reason for him missing the Survivor Series press conference.

“Regarding the report on what happened backstage with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye. There was talk of a possible broken eardrum but that was not confirmed to us."

Meltzer also stated that the slap by Owens caused Reigns to get angry. He added that tempers cooled down after a while and that the two would still be willing to work together professionally.

2) Backstage surprise over Brian Kendrick's WWE return

Former Tag Team Champion Brian Kendrick left WWE a few months back to work with AEW. However, just before his debut for the Tony Khan-led company, some of the controversial comments he has made in the past on social media resurfaced. Due to the negative press surrounding him, the promotion rescinded their offer to him.

Kendrick returned to WWE as a producer at Survivor Series. He and Jason Jordan were responsible for putting together the match between Ronda Rousey and Shotz, per Fightful Select. It was also stated that his role is not permanent as of now. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said that his return surprised most people in the company.

1) Potential special idea for Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt continues to get special treatment under Triple H's regime in WWE. While his new gimmick could be deemed hit-or-miss, the company seems to have big plans to make the former Universal Champion stand out from the crowd. WrestlingNews.co has reported that WWE is planning a 'Pitch Black' Match for him at the Royal Rumble event.

It is speculated that this bout will be similar to a Lights-Out Match. The potential reason for this gimmick contest being planned is that they do not want to overexpose Wyatt in the ring and want to keep everything he does special. If the match takes place, the likely opponent for Wyatt would be LA Knight, as the two have been feuding on SmackDown.

