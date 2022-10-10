Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 draws massive social media numbers for the company - Reports

According to a recent report, Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 was a major hit.

The Eater of Worlds, who is known for his creative prowess, was released after his WrestleMania 37 match with Randy Orton. After weeks of teasers and vignettes, the 'White Rabbit' was revealed at yesterday's premium live event with the returning Bray Wyatt.

Fans were shocked by the high-end production of Bray's return to the company. Both 'Wyatt' and 'Wyatt 6' were trending number one on several social media platforms.

According to a report from PWInsider, Wyatt's return did massive social media numbers for the company. Videos on YouTube crossed over 1.2 million views, Instagram numbers were over 400,000, and Facebook reached around 500,000 views.

These are some of the highest numbers WWE has done this year. Wyatt's return boosted WWE's social media numbers and might attract more new viewers to the product.

Bray Wyatt paid tribute to the late Luke Harper during his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

In 2013, Wyatt made his main roster debut alongside Luke Harper and Eric Rowan as The Wyatt Family. The trio stuck fear into the WWE Universe and their opponents with their eerie presence.

In 2020, Luke Harper was released from the company. He went to AEW, became a successful singles star and won the TNT Championship as the Exalted One, the leader of the Dark Order. Unfortunately, Harper passed away by the end of the year.

TrillMexican305 @TrillGCC305 What a tribute to Mr. Brodie Lee. That mask that Abby The Witch is wearing is what Brodie Lee used when he was Harper as the Bludgeon Brothers. Thanks for that @Windham6 & God Bless & continue to Rest In Power @ThisBrodieLee What a tribute to Mr. Brodie Lee. That mask that Abby The Witch is wearing is what Brodie Lee used when he was Harper as the Bludgeon Brothers. Thanks for that @Windham6 & God Bless & continue to Rest In Power @ThisBrodieLee https://t.co/HKtNOzFbJH

Several superstars have paid tribute to Harper over the years. Last night, Wyatt made a shocking return to the company at the end of Extreme Rules. His entrance was similar to Harper's debut in AEW as Brodie Lee, who walked through a doorway bathed in blue and white light.

Apart from this, Abby the Witch's mask from last night was Harper's old mask from his days as a Bludgeon Brother on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which brand Wyatt decides to be part of after his return.

What do you want to see Bray Wyatt do next in WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes