  BREAKING: Identity of Mysterious Returning WWE Star For RAW; Set For Huge Last-Ever Match - Reports

BREAKING: Identity of Mysterious Returning WWE Star For RAW; Set For Huge Last-Ever Match - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:04 GMT
The star is back (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is back (Credit: WWE.com)

The identity of the mysterious returning WWE star for RAW may have already been revealed. A report has emerged claiming the real identity of the star. There is also word that this is related to a match for another star.

Gunther is finally returning to WWE RAW

For a long time now, Gunther has been missing from WWE. Now, as per reports from Dave Meltzer, the star is returning to the ring again. Following the videos of the mysterious returning star ahead of RAW, Meltzer took to the Daily Updates, and revealed that the star was none other than the former World Heavyweight Champion.

The videos of a star walking down a hallway has been posted, with the mysterious nature of them leaving the star's identity unclear, given that ony the shoes are visible.

However, while there has been speculation, the star's identity was revealed by the report to by none other than Gunther. Meltzer went on to reveal that he had been cleared for a return and was waiting for the storyline to return. He went on to add that the star would be competing against John Cena in the big last-ever match.

"He’s been cleared and waiting for the storyline return. At least word this was for the John Cena match."
Gunther is absent since a huge issue ahead of WWE SummerSlam

While Gunther is not back in the company yet, it seems that he will be soon. The star last wrestled at SummerSlam. There, he was written off TV.

Going into the event, the star was already injured and dealing with a nose injury he had suffered some time prior to the show. He required nose surgery for a while and thus has been left out of action.

Now, with him being cleared to return, the timeline may not be too long and fans may have an idea as to when he will return as soon as tomorrow.

