Brock Lesnar breaks long-term WWE habit for SmackDown appearance - Reports

A recent report has shed light on details of WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's electrifying return to TV on the latest edition of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate put John Cena on notice once again.At SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE TV to put John Cena on notice by hitting a vicious F5. In the following weeks, the former Universal Champion was nowhere to be seen. He made a huge return to television on the latest edition of SmackDown, during Cena's match with Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. The Beast Incarnate first took Zayn out with an F5, then hit the 17-time world champion with the move twice. Lesnar and Cena are now scheduled to face off at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar traveled for the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown one day earlier than the actual show. The Beast Incarnate broke his long-term WWE habit with this appearance, as he usually travels on the day of the event. Vince Russo was not happy with one major thing after Brock Lesnar's return on WWE SmackDownDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo highlighted that WWE hasn't revealed why Brock Lesnar has been repeatedly attacking John Cena.Russo added that he felt a backstage interviewer should have asked The Beast Incarnate about his motive for assaulting the 17-time world champion, and was not happy that Lesnar wasn't interviewed at all.&quot;So, Brock Lesnar attacks Cena again. We got to the back of Lesnar coming through. Where is the interviewer to ask him why he is attacking Cena? So, he's out there attacking Zayn and Cena for five minutes. Your backstage interviewer is not going to the Gorilla Position to try to get a word with Brock when he's coming around. This is what I'm talking about. There are so many holes in this show. Either they don't see them or they don't give a sh*t, or it's a combination of both,&quot; Russo said.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.