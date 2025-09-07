Brock Lesnar breaks long-term WWE habit for SmackDown appearance - Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 07, 2025 07:09 GMT
Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

A recent report has shed light on details of WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's electrifying return to TV on the latest edition of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate put John Cena on notice once again.

Ad

At SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE TV to put John Cena on notice by hitting a vicious F5. In the following weeks, the former Universal Champion was nowhere to be seen. He made a huge return to television on the latest edition of SmackDown, during Cena's match with Sami Zayn for the United States Championship.

The Beast Incarnate first took Zayn out with an F5, then hit the 17-time world champion with the move twice. Lesnar and Cena are now scheduled to face off at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar traveled for the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown one day earlier than the actual show. The Beast Incarnate broke his long-term WWE habit with this appearance, as he usually travels on the day of the event.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Vince Russo was not happy with one major thing after Brock Lesnar's return on WWE SmackDown

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo highlighted that WWE hasn't revealed why Brock Lesnar has been repeatedly attacking John Cena.

Russo added that he felt a backstage interviewer should have asked The Beast Incarnate about his motive for assaulting the 17-time world champion, and was not happy that Lesnar wasn't interviewed at all.

Ad
"So, Brock Lesnar attacks Cena again. We got to the back of Lesnar coming through. Where is the interviewer to ask him why he is attacking Cena? So, he's out there attacking Zayn and Cena for five minutes. Your backstage interviewer is not going to the Gorilla Position to try to get a word with Brock when he's coming around. This is what I'm talking about. There are so many holes in this show. Either they don't see them or they don't give a sh*t, or it's a combination of both," Russo said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications