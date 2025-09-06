Brock Lesnar’s return sparks major creative blunder; WWE veteran furious: "So many holes in this show" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar returning to SmackDown. The Beast showed up and attacked Cena again.

Cena and Sami Zayn kicked off SmackDown with an explosive segment this week. Sami laid down the United States Open Challenge and asked John Cena to be his first opponent as a mark of honor for the legendary star. The two stars put on a stellar matchup before it ended in a no-contest due to Lesnar's interference.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that none of the WWE interviewers tried to get answers from Lesnar after the attack. He mentioned that the fans had no idea why The Beast was repeatedly attacking John. The veteran writer explained that there should have been an interviewer waiting in the back to ask Brock about his motives. He felt WWE creative didn't care enough to iron out the finer details of the show.

"So, Brock Lesnar attacks Cena again. We got to the back of Lesnar coming through. Where is the interviewer to ask him why he is attacking Cena? So, he's out there attacking Zayn and Cena for five minutes. Your backstage interviewer is not going to the Gorilla position to try to get a word with Brock when he's coming around. This is what I'm talking about. There are so many holes in this show. Either they don't see them or they don't give a sh*t or it's a combination of the both," Russo said.

After the vicious attack on John Cena, Brock Lesnar cut a small promo backstage. He issued a challenge to the Cenation Leader for a huge showdown at Wrestlepalooza later this month.

