Brock Lesnar's ring lifting spot reportedly didn't go as planned at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar stole the show at WWE SummerSlam 2022 with their epic match. However, the latest reports have now indicated that the ring-lifting spot during the match didn't go as planned.

Reigns and Lesnar competed in a brutal Last Man Standing match with both the stars putting their bodies on the line. The match had several interesting spots but the highlight of them all was Lesnar lifting the entire ring from one side with a tractor.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now reported that the spot didn't go exactly as the ring was pushed back towards the announcers' table far rougher and harder. The report further adds that there was at least one rehearsal for the spot done on the day before SummerSlam. However, it was apparently someone from the production team who rehearsed the spot and not Brock Lesnar.

"The Brock Lesnar tractor spot at Summerslam where he pushed the ring back towards the announcers' table was apparently far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for. We are told there was at least one rehearsal for the spot the day before Summerslam with someone from the production team lifting the ring," reported PWInsider.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports BROCK LESNAR JUST LIFTED UP THE WHOLE RING WITH A TRACTOR! @rasslin BROCK LESNAR JUST LIFTED UP THE WHOLE RING WITH A TRACTOR! @rasslin https://t.co/A4L6kWOZWR

What does the future hold for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns after WWE SummerSlam 2022?

After losing the match at SummerSlam, the Beast Incarnate climbed the lifted ring and acknowledged the fans in attendance. He took his cowboy hat and gave a salute to the WWE Universe. Lesnar's actions raised speculations on whether he was hinting at retiring from in-ring action.

However, new advertisements for WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2023, appear to confirm that Brock Lesnar is not done and will be returning to the ring. It remains to be seen though how long of a break he will take.

Anirban Banerjee @pwanirban



The Beast is advertised for Day 1, 2023.



fightful.com/wrestling/atla… Although many thought it could be Lesnar's last WWE match at SummerSlam, turns out it might not be the case.The Beast is advertised for Day 1, 2023. Although many thought it could be Lesnar's last WWE match at SummerSlam, turns out it might not be the case. The Beast is advertised for Day 1, 2023. fightful.com/wrestling/atla… https://t.co/XuCwRR5cHb

As for Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to defend his titles against Drew McIntyre on September 3rd at WWE Clash at the Castle. The premium live event will take place in Cardiff, Wales.

Fans have been waiting to see these two go one-on-one against each other for a long time now and it'll be interesting to see if McIntyre can become the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022? Yes No 79 votes so far