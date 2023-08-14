Brock Lesnar's WWE schedule being kept secret - Reports

Brock Lesnar has seemingly finished up his WWE feud with Cody Rhodes following their match at SummerSlam 2023 and is on a hiatus.

The Beast Incarnate had marked The American Nightmare as his next target in the company and sought to destroy him in their feud. The two stars would exchange victories against one another in their previous matches at Backlash and Night of Champions, with their last one at SummerSlam.

Lesnar lost this final bout against Rhodes and ended up getting injured as well in their match. Now his WWE status is up in the air as he seems to have gone on a break, with many wondering when he will show up again.

It's been reported that Brock Lesnar won't return anytime soon for the remaining part of 2023. Ringside News has reported that his schedule is being kept under wraps, and only a handful of people know when he will appear next.

It was further noted that the creative writing team is told when he will arrive but are usually just as surprised as the fans at home. It looks as if we'll have to wait quite a bit until we get to see the Cowboy/Beast pop up in the WWE ring once again.

Brock Lesnar is getting ready to retire, according to former WWE writer

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently voiced his thoughts about the conclusion of Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's match at SummerSlam 2023.

Both stars gave it their all in the epic encounter to one-up each other, with The American Nightmare besting the Beast Incarnate once and for all. Following the match, both stars stared each other down until Lesnar put his hand forward in an ultimate sign of respect for his opponent and embraced him.

This show of sportsmanship from Brock Lesnar himself had everyone convinced that Rhodes was meant to be the top guy in WWE but also had people wonder if he was winding his career down. Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about this possibility in his podcast Wrestling with Freddie and stated that this moment probably happened because Lesnar is going to retire soon and wants to have fun now:

"I know Brock kinda endorses Cody there and people have been critical of it. Brock can kinda do whatever he wants. He's putting guys over now. He's getting ready to retire. Let him do what he wants. Don't trip on that." [From 8:20 - 8:33]

