Brock Lesnar spotted in town with wife Sable; set to appear - Reports

Brock Lesnar and his wife, Sable, have been spotted in the city together. They are expected to be at an event both today and tomorrow.

Lesnar has been absent from a couple of WWE for years now and the controversy surrounding the Janel Grant lawsuit has seen speculation that he could be done with the company for good. However, the star is still listed as part of the roster and has not been erased, which may be a good sign as to his future.

On top of that, Triple H has mentioned that should Lesnar choose to return, then WWE would be open to discussing it.

Now, Brock Lesnar was spotted in Virginia Beach with his wife, former WWE star Sable. PWInsider has now reported the real reason for their presence in the city. Mya Lesnar, their daughter, will be competing in the 2025 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships both today and tomorrow. They are set to appear at the event to show their support for her.

Bill Apter thinks Brock Lesnar returning at WrestleMania is far from out of the question

Brock Lesnar may not be a part of WWE's plans at this time, but that does not mean that he won't be appearing anytime in the future as well. After fans spotted him and noticed the changes in the star's look, with his beard looking cleaner and him looking slimmer than before, there was speculation as to whether he could make a return to the ring again.

Now, there is talk of him appearing, with Bill Apter saying that it would not shock him if WWE brought him back to the company as a surprise for WrestleMania.

"It's hard for me to say if he will make a comeback. But again, there's always that possibility of a surprise with someone like Brock Lesnar."

For the moment, fans will have to wait and see if the star will return, but it's far from something that's being ruled out as a possibility.

