Reason why Bron Breakker lost the NXT Championship to Dolph Ziggler - Reports

WWE reportedly has huge plans for Bron Breakker and may be moving him to the main roster much sooner than anticipated.

Breakker was in a triple-threat match this week against Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship. After an exhilarating matchup, The Show-Off managed to pick up the win after landing a Superkick on Ciampa. Ziggler had some help from his stablemate Robert Roode who ensured that Breakker remained outside the ring as Ziggler made the pin.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Breakker lost the title to Ziggler so that he could win it back at NXT Stand & Deliver. He also mentioned that the plans could change and Breakker could be headed to RAW or SmackDown. The journalist stated that Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson could also be on his way to the main roster.

Here's what Meltzer had to say:

"There is talk of him going to the main roster pretty quickly. He’s wrestling on this weekend’s house shows. Maybe he’ll lose and just go to the main roster. I don’t know. Him and Gable Steveson are supposed to be main roster bound. That’s a tough comparison because Bron Breakker is going to make it. Gable Steveson is a phenomenal athlete though." (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Bron Breakker made an appearance on RAW this week

The NXT Championship storyline was prominent on RAW this week as Breakker made an appearance on the red brand.

The former NXT Champion and Ciampa took on The Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Breakker and Blackheart showed they can work well together despite their differences.

The match ended when Breakker took control with the signature press and slammed Ziggler to make an impressive statement on RAW.

