Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship win was reportedly a last-minute decision on RAW

Bron Breakker failed to recapture the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver on Saturday, but WWE RAW was a different story.

Last night on WWE RAW, Breakker received a surprising rematch against Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship. The young NXT Superstar managed to overcome the odds and defeat Ziggler to become NXT Champion for the second time. But why did the rematch happen after Saturday?

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Brian Alvarez suggested that this was a last-minute decision by WWE based on the NXT advertisements that aired during WWE RAW following Breakker's title win, with the decision on the title change itself coming as late as some point on Monday.

Will Bron Breakker remain in WWE NXT 2.0 for a while?

After NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday afternoon, the majority of the WWE Universe assumed Dolph Ziggler remained NXT Champion because the decision had been made to move Bron Breakker to the main roster.

With the title now back around Breakker's waist, fans are left wondering if that means plans to bring him up the WWE Hall of Famer's son changed over the course of 48 hours.

It's unknown if Monday was the end of Dolph Ziggler's run in WWE NXT 2.0 or if he will appear on tonight's show to continue the feud with Breakker.

For now, Breakker will seemingly remain as the centerpiece of the NXT 2.0 roster for the foreseeable future. Who is next for him if Ziggler is done with the multi-colored brand? Fans will find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Breakker regaining the NXT Championship on WWE RAW? Do you think they should have just done it at Stand & Deliver instead? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

