Candice LeRae led her team to victory against Shotzi Blackheart's team in a brutal Women's WarGames match this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Raquel Gonzalez picked up the win for Candice LeRae's team by pinning NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. But LeRae was seemingly injured in the match.

Triple H says Candice LeRae is getting her arm X-rayed and checked out. Confirms Fightful Select's report that it's feared to be a break — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 7, 2020

LeRae appeared to injure her arm during a spot where Shotzi landed a senton on her from the top of a ladder. Fans who were watching feared that LeRae might have injured her arm, as she had a steel chair on top of her arm during the move. Unfortunately, these concerns seem to be valid.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Triple H confirmed in the post-TakeOver conference call that LeRae was getting her arm checked out, and the injury is feared to be a break.

Later, Candice LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano shared a photo of himself, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. In addition to Hartwell having a neck-brace on, Candice LeRae's right arm can be seen hanging in a sling. This image furthers the rumor of her possibly breaking her arm.

The gang's all here..



We will lead the way. pic.twitter.com/lPSEwUISAK — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 7, 2020

Johnny Gargano also won his respective match at TakeOver: WarGames, where he became a three-time NXT North American Champion. Theory was a difference-maker in the match.

Candice LeRae at TakeOver: WarGames

Sunday was LeRae's second fray into a WarGames match, and she is now 2-0 in the brutal bout. The only difference is that she had to play a different role this time. Last year, she was a member of the babyface's team. But this time around, she was a member of the heel's team, and she led the charge.

LeRae's team included Dakota Kai, Gonzalez, and Toni Storm. Blackheart's team consisted of Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, and Shirai. Raquel Gonzalez has now become the talk of the town after pinning the NXT Women's Champion to win the match for her team.

If LeRae's rumored injury is true, she could be out for a couple of months. The injury would interrupt her successful heel run. Currently, WWE has not made any official statement regarding LeRae's injury status. But SK Wrestling will provide more updates regarding the situation as they become available.

Candice LeRae in NXT

