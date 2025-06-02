  • home icon
  • Carlito and R-Truth's WWE contracts are set to expire soon after they bid farewell; approximate timeline - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 02, 2025 02:26 GMT
Both stars have been let go (Credit: WWE.com)

Carlito and R-Truth have bid farewell to WWE and fans after news broke that their contracts would not be renewed and would expire. Reports have now provided a timeline for when their time with the company will finally come to an end.

Earlier today, R-Truth announced that WWE had released him from the company. It was later reported that his contract was expiring and would not be renewed. The star bid farewell to fans and friends for his time in the company. Also announced by the star himself was that Carlito would be leaving the company after his contract expired. Fans and other WWE stars are still in disbelief and unable to accept that WWE has decided to let the two stars go and not renew their contracts.

There's still time left on both contracts, according to Fightful Select. The report stated that both contracts will expire next month. Carlito mentioned that his contract will expire in two weeks, so it's assumed that R-Truth has approximately a month left on his current deal.

The report also went on to talk about the chances of the WWE stars released a month ago working elsewhere. It noted that Dakota Kai and Cora Jade both landed representation for themselves. Furthermore, it was reported that the 30-day non-compete clause for the NXT stars was now at an end.

In the meantime, fans will have to wait to see what R-Truth and the Puerto Rican star will do next. Although the reason for their release has been reported recently, their next steps remain unconfirmed.

Anirban Banerjee

Edited by Neda Ali
