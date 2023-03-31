Carmella's rumored WrestleMania plans revealed

WWE Superstar Carmella is set to play an important role during WrestleMania along with her husband, Corey Graves. A recent report suggests that she and Graves will be filming the set reveal that will be released later in the day.

The Princess of Staten Island was away from wrestling for over six months due to an unfortunate miscarriage in 2022. Since her comeback on January 30, 2023, episode of RAW, she has proved her mettle by being one of the final survivors in the Elimination Chamber match.

She was rumored to be a part of the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match along with Chelsea Green, but those plans were scrapped. Many believed that she had garnered some heat backstage, but those rumors were put to rest a while ago.

A report from PWInsider suggests that Carmella and her husband are set to host a WrestleMania stage reveal video that may air later today.

In addition to the stage reveal, there is a "skateboarding trick" to be featured, along with an appearance by Logan Paul.

Why was Carmella away from WWE?

Carmella made her return to WWE after a six-month hiatus in late January, qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The WWE Universe last saw her in a Triple Threat Match against Asuka and Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at a Live Event on August 6.

During her match against the two WWE Superstars, the former Women's Money in The Bank winner suffered an injury when she bumped heads with Belair during a backflip. The match was called off immediately.

A month later, she revealed that she had undergone a miscarriage and was taking time off to rest and recuperate. As of now, she isn't slated to compete at WrestleMania, but as many know in WWE, plans may change at the last minute.

