WWE Rumor Roundup - Massive Stephanie McMahon update, is there backstage heat on Carmella? Controversial former world champion will be at WrestleMania 39

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup. There is, unsurprisingly, a lot to get into today's lineup of stories, with just a few days until WrestleMania 39.

It's been a while since fans heard about Stephanie McMahon, and interestingly enough, she could return amidst conversations regarding WWE's sale.

There has also been a lot of speculation about Carmella's status as of late, and we recently received a pretty timely update on her immediate future.

Sources have also confirmed that a controversial figure will be at the upcoming PLE, and we're not sure whether fans will be too happy about it.

On that note, let's take a look at today's top rumors:

#1. Could Stephanie McMahon be urged into making a WWE return?

It's been nearly two months since Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her announcement came on the heels of Vince McMahon's reinstatement as Executive Chairman, and the timing of both developments raised more questions than answers regarding the McMahon family dynamic.

While Stephanie McMahon has reportedly stepped away from all her roles to focus on her family, the former Chief Brand Officer could be tempted into making a comeback if WWE gets new owners.

Fightful Select recently reported that one of the things that the rumored buyers are interested in is a possible Stephanie McMahon return. A source at Disney explained that companies interested in purchasing WWE are keeping a close eye on all the stories relating to the promotion and professional wrestling.

It is believed that Stephanie McMahon's presence has always been seen as a positive thing backstage, and WWE's suitors might want her back in the mix due to her excellent reputation. Stephanie is a universally-liked personality in wrestling, as you'd hardly find a talent who has ill feelings towards Vince McMahon's daughter.

Stephanie McMahon might be enjoying a deserved break from WWE, but she could be brought back if the organization gets sold and the new bosses desire to have her on the management team in some capacity.

#2. Backstage news on Carmella's WWE status

Several fans were left concerned after Carmella was recently taken off TV, especially after getting paired up with Chelsea Green. The Princess of Staten Island was not to be seen at various RAW tapings, as WWE also pulled her from house shows this past weekend.

Carmella's absence led to reports of backstage heat on the superstar, but Fighful recently shot down the story, with many sources terming the rumors as "ridiculous." The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been sidelined due to an undisclosed issue, and we're not even sure whether it's an injury or related to something else.

The 35-year-old star, however, will be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania week, which was also confirmed after she was spotted in town alongside Bobby Lashley and Iyo Sky for a meeting with the Los Angeles Angels baseball team.

There is no guarantee of her returning to action at WrestleMania, as no updates have been provided regarding her in-ring return.

However, one fan theory is that she could help Chelsea Green and her replacement, Zelina Vega, in their Women's WrestleMania Showcase match, but only time will tell if that happens.

#3. Vince McMahon will "100%" be at WrestleMania

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock Nick Khan on Ourand & Marchand:



Vince McMahon's involvement with creative?



"Not that involved. Paul Levesque is the head of creative, was named the head of creative in August. Vince has embraced that, he's respect that. It's also his son in law, so they have their own dynamic." Nick Khan on Ourand & Marchand:Vince McMahon's involvement with creative?"Not that involved. Paul Levesque is the head of creative, was named the head of creative in August. Vince has embraced that, he's respect that. It's also his son in law, so they have their own dynamic."

At this point, keeping Vince McMahon away from the Gorilla Position just seems like a futile task! As reported earlier, there have been multiple "red flags" hinting towards the one-time world champion's return to creative, even though company officials have vehemently denied the notion on every occasion.

PWInsider reports that the 77-year-old will "100%" be at the two-night event, but it was not revealed whether he would appear on camera. It was noted that if McMahon does make an on-screen appearance, it might be the last time fans see him as the company's owner.

While there has been no public acknowledgment of WWE's sale going through, a veteran feels Nick Khan's recent comments pretty much confirm the inevitable and its impact on Vince McMahon's future. You can read more on that right here.

