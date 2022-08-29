Certain aspects of WWE have already noticeably changed since Vince McMahon’s departure

The WWE roster is reportedly a lot happier without Vince McMahon around.

Vince McMahon took to social media back in July to announce his retirement from WWE. It was reported days later that he resigned from the company in the midst of allegations levied against him over hush money payments that have occurred over the last two decades.

But with Mr. McMahon no longer steering the ship, it appears that he is no longer holding the company back from its potential and several people in the locker room are quite happy about it.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the locker room morale significantly improving over the fact that the weird Vince-isms are gone from the company.

"I think that we're starting to learn, it really hit me...was that it really hit that Vince really was a hindrance," Dave Meltzer said. "People sort of speculated and everything but when you see the difference in the mood over there. I think it's a better product. For the most part, and there are exceptions there too because there's people who are close to Vince but for the most part, the talent is very happy because a lot of the weird Vince-isms are gone that didn't need to be there. A lot of the weird stupidity is out the window." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

WWE @WWE



#WWETop10 @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos The absolute DOMINANCE of @WWERomanReigns is a sight to behold! Just ask every one of The Tribal Chief's opponents. The absolute DOMINANCE of @WWERomanReigns is a sight to behold! Just ask every one of The Tribal Chief's opponents.#WWETop10 @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos https://t.co/0Ir3FUpKxA

Several WWE Superstars appear more lively on RAW and SmackDown without Vince McMahon

One of the most noticeable differences on RAW and SmackDown as of late is the freedom the WWE Superstars seem to have when they are given a chance to speak.

Look no further than the current storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, which has significantly improved since Mr. McMahon's departure.

The promo between Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, where McIntyre referred to him and Owens as wrestlers in a wrestling ring, is something you would have never heard during the previous regime of the company.

As the product continues to shift and change under the creative regime of Triple H, WWE continues to venture into exciting new territory where fans don't know what to expect next. This is one of the most refreshing things the product has seen in quite some time.

What are your thoughts on the current RAW and SmackDown product with Mr. McMahon no longer being involved? What other changes would you hope to see Triple H make in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 times WWE Superstars went off the script | Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed the recent changes made in the WWE product? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi