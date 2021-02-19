WWE Superstar chosen to win SmackDown Elimination Chamber and face Roman Reigns reportedly revealed - Report (Spoiler)

On Sunday at the Elimination Chamber PPV, while Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the chamber, Roman Reigns will face the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match on the same night. As per recent reports, Cesaro is most likely to win the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match.

Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan will take part in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber this week in hopes of winning the match and face The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at the show.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens have a strong chance of winning the match but it will most likely be the Swiss Cyborg Cesaro who will come out on top. Meltzer noted that WWE has been pushing Cesaro of late and a match against Roman Reigns seems to be on the card for him. He also stated that Cesaro will have to be favored in this situation.

They’ve been trying to feature Cesaro of late. It is notable that they made Shinsuke Nakamura into a babyface star in the gauntlet and didn’t use him here, choosing Cesaro, who was originally to be the star of the gauntlet until that was changed because he hadn’t signed a new deal. There had been talk of Reigns vs. Bryan since Reigns’ return, but with Bryan losing so often, it would make sense to do the match, since it would be great, without a build just to get it done.

Do yourself a favor and watch Cesaro cut the promo of his life on #TalkingSmack this week. pic.twitter.com/kxJT8O9obX — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 13, 2021

Can Cesaro beat Roman Reigns?

While a push for Cesaro is something fans have been waiting for a long time, it is unlikely that the former US Champion will be able to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion even if he does end up winning the Elimination Chamber match.

What an eventful night... One step closer! pic.twitter.com/ndjJ4fe1aW — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 13, 2021

