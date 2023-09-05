Chad Gable's major match on RAW was produced by a retired WWE star - Reports

The latest reports suggest that Chad Gable vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on this week's episode of WWE RAW was produced by a retired star.

The Alpha Academy member fought for the Intercontinental Championship match in the main event. He went against the Imperium leader for the title in an unforgettable and incredible effort.

The 37-year-old star pushed The Ring General to his limits, but unfortunately, the latter had the last laugh. With this win, Gunther became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

According to the reports, Jason Jordan is the retired WWE personality responsible for the high-stakes matchup involving Chad Gable and his opponent.

Jordan has been away from in-ring competition ever since he sustained a significant injury and has taken on a backstage role in the company.

The retired star also happens to be a former tag team champion with the Alpha Academy member. Ahead of the IC title bout, Gable and Jason Jordan also shared a heartfelt moment in a backstage segment.

Vince Russo feels WWE could ruin Chad Gable's momentum

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently opened up about the status of the 37-year-old star in the aftermath of last night's edition of RAW.

As mentioned earlier, Gable had a stellar match against the Intercontinental Champion. While speaking on this week's Legion of RAW, Russo said the Stamford-based promotion pushed the Alpha Academy member well during his feud with Gunther.

However, the former writer noted that in the aftermath of his IC match, it was important for the Stamford-based company to keep booking Chad Gable as the top star.

"Listen Gable has been working his butt off during this whole program. I never thought they were gonna put Gable over Gunther. I don't think they should have. I just hope this doesn't become another Ricochet. This is what they tend to do," Russo said.

Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the 37-year-old star, followed by a remarkable stint and efforts for the Intercontinental Championship.

