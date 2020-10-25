Change of plans for WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 reported

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 is all set to take place tonight live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The night will be special as three massive Hell in a Cell matches have been announced for the PPV.

Ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell, PWInsider has reported that Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship is set to be the main event of the night.

It was earlier reported that the match between Bayley and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship would be main eventing the show. In WWE, plans always change on the go and nothing can be confirmed with certainty until it actually takes place. It will be interesting to see which of these two matches main events tonight's Hell in a Cell PPV.

Sasha Banks vs Bayley inside Hell in a Cell is the planned main event as of now for the 10/25 PPV event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2020

What to expect from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020?

As of this writing, only five matches have been announced for WWE Hell in a Cell. Other than the WWE Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship match mentioned above, the Universal Championship will also be on the line with Roman Reigns defending the title against his cousin Jey Uso in the first-ever "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match. The match has had a great build and with the added consequence announced by the Tribal Chief, things are sure to get interesting.

Other matches scheduled for the PPV are Otis defending his Money in the Bank contract in a match against The Miz, which could have some serious consequences on WWE programming going forward. The fifth and last match announced so far will see the returning Elias take on Jeff Hardy, whom he presumes was the culprit behind the car accident segment on SmackDown earlier this year.

Other than that, former Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has also teased making an appearance at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage and results of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.