Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton's 'physical altercation' on WWE SmackDown: Backstage Update [Reports]

A recent report has shed light on WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's physical altercation on Friday Night SmackDown. Flair and Stratton are set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Championship.
On last week's edition of the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair came face to face to cut a promo. During the segment, things got heated between the two stars, and according to multiple reports, they went off script, taking personal shots at each other. Their personal jabs were later edited by WWE from their social media handles.
Before this week's SmackDown even started, Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot. Things got worse between them during the show as The Queen showed up out of nowhere to brutally assault the WWE Women's Champion after her match against Roxanne Perez.
According to a recent report by Fightful Select, WWE took advantage of the controversy between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton by filming the parking lot attack. The report also noted that the company was happy with how Flair and Stratton worked together despite taking personal jabs at each other.
The report further highlighted that the two stars' physical interaction on SmackDown was very stiff, but backstage producers were happy with everything as they believed the segment went as planned.
Dutch Mantell is looking forward to Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WWE WrestleMania 41
During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Dutch Mantell said he was very interested in watching Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 after the two stars' physical interaction on SmackDown.
Mantell added that he was also looking forward to John Cena's match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at 'Mania.
"Hey, usually I'm the one who's bi**hing and moaning. But there are a couple of matches I'm interested in seeing. I'm interested in seeing now, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany. I'm interested in seeing that. They covered that tonight; they said they were sent home. Apparently not, because Charlotte Flair showed up later. So they're a bunch of liars. That's the first thing. And I'm kind of interested to see Cody and Cena. I'm kind of interested in that," Mantell said.
It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton at The Grandest Stage of Them All.