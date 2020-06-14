Chris DeJoseph makes first public statement about being fired from WWE

It was Vince McMahon who reportedly fired him from WWE. He also had a message of support for Bruce Prichard.

The former SmackDown lead writer was released from at the end of May.

Chris DeJoseph finally commented on being fired from the WWE in a series of tweets. The former SmackDown lead writer wrote: "After ten years away wasn't really into giving my life to the unpredictable whims of one person. But I believe in @bruceprichard and his vision." While he didn't mention names, the 'one person' has been speculated to be Vince McMahon.

DeJoseph also said that he'd 'totally dodged a bullet' in a separate tweet following SmackDown, possibly alluding to the recent creative changes that have taken place backstage in the WWE.

After ten years away wasn’t really into giving my life to the unpredictable whims of one person. But I believe in @bruceprichard and his vision. — Chris DJ DeJoseph (@chrisdejoseph) June 13, 2020

Life is better than no life — Chris DJ DeJoseph (@chrisdejoseph) June 13, 2020

Why did Vince McMahon reportedly fire Chris DeJoseph from WWE?

DeJoseph was fired from the WWE on May 30th, and initial reports stated that he was let go due to an incident with Vince McMahon. It was revealed by Dave Meltzer in the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the only story consistently doing the rounds backstage states that DeJoseph made a few unwanted comments during a Zoom Conference Call. Vince McMahon came to know about the comments, and he fired the SmackDown creative team member.

Meltzer reported the following:

The consistent story is that he was on a Zoom conference call with Stan Stansky, the Senior Vice President of Creative Services, and Kevin Moore, the Senior Vice President of E-Commerce and Venue Merchandise. Essentially he said things that he shouldn't have and according to some versions came off to them in a bad way, and Vince McMahon found out and that was it.

Chris DeJoseph was employed by the WWE from 2004 to 2010. During his time away from the company, DeJoseph went on to become one of the founding members of Lucha Underground before joining Major League Wrestling (MLW). The WWE rehired him in December 2019, and he was even promoted before his WWE departure.

Before being shown the door, DeJoseph was one of the lead writers on SmackDown, and he worked under Bruce Prichard, which explains why he backed the veteran in his tweet.

As announced by the WWE, Bruce Prichard will lead the consolidated creatives teams of RAW and SmackDown following the removal of Paul Heyman from the Executive Director's position on RAW.