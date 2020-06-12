Vince McMahon reportedly fired Chris DeJoseph from WWE for his unwanted comments during a conference call

WWE reportedly fired him because he said things that he should not have during the call.

WWE had promoted the veteran before his eventual firing.

Vince McMahon reportedly fired Chris DeJoseph over an incident that happened during a Zoom conference call.

Various creative changes have taken place in WWE over the past few weeks, with the most recent incident of Paul Heyman's removal from the RAW Executive Director's position being the trending topic of discussion. However, Chris DeJoseph's firing from a few weeks ago is still being talked about and more details have now been revealed.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there have been many different versions doing the rounds regarding what contributed to the WWE exit of Chris DeJoseph.

The consistently reported story backstage states that DeJoseph was on a Zoom conference call with Kevin Moore (Senior Vice President of E-Commerce and Venue Merchandise) and Stan Stansky (Senior Vice President of Creative Services).

During the call, DeJoseph reportedly said some things that he probably should not have and the undisclosed comments came across looking bad. Vince McMahon apparently found out about DeJoseph's unwanted comments and that led to the WWE boss giving him the marching orders.

Meltzer stated the following in the WON:

The consistent story is that he was on a Zoom conference call with Stan Stansky, the Senior Vice President of Creative Services, and Kevin Moore, the Senior Vice President of E-Commerce and Venue Merchandise. Essentially he said things that he shouldn't have and according to some versions came off to them in a bad way, and Vince McMahon found out and that was it.

Chris DeJoseph's two stints in the WWE

Chris DeJoseph is a veteran when it comes to taking up various backstage roles in the professional wrestling industry. He worked for the WWE from 2004 to 2010, during which he also sporadically appeared on TV as a comedic character.

DeJoseph worked for Lucha Underground and Major League Wrestling (MLW) before getting rehired by WWE in December 2019. However, his latest stint didn't last as long as he would have wanted.

He was promoted by WWE prior to his firing and was one of the lead writers on SmackDown. It was noted that DeJoseph was fired two hours before the news of his WWE departure was public knowledge. Due to his negative comments about AEW from the past, he is not expected to join WWE's biggest rivals.