Reported reason why a 'frustrated' Vince McMahon removed Paul Heyman from backstage role on RAW

The WWE Boss decided to end Paul Heyman's stint as the Executive Director of RAW, and here's the reason why.

RAW was termed to be 'a mess' of late, and something had to be done backstage.

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

Paul Heyman is officially no longer the Executive Director of RAW, and the WWE have consolidated the creative teams of RAW and SmackDown, which will be led by Bruce Prichard.

While Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed more exclusive details regarding Paul Heyman's departure from his RAW role, more backstage information has now been revealed.

We'll begin with what WrestleVotes has reported. The report states that RAW has been a mess of late, and while the blame solely didn't fall upon Paul Heyman, he was the one who unfortunately took the fall.

WrestleVotes' report had the following:

Regarding the creative change, source indicates that RAW has been a mess lately. At times recently the show has changed up to the point of air. While the blame isn't solely on Heyman, he is the one taking the fall here. "It couldn't continue like this" was an exact quote I got.

A frustrated Vince McMahon decided to remove Paul Heyman from the backstage role

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co also shared some different details on the biggest story currently being talked about in pro wrestling.

Paul Heyman did not quit, and it was reportedly Vince McMahon's decision to remove him from the Executive Director's position. No surprises there! Vince McMahon apparently expressed his frustration about the dismal RAW ratings, and that played a role in Heyman being stripped of his position. Reports suggest that Vince McMahon very upset and openly frustrated with RAW.

A WWE source also revealed that because Vince McMahon was more involved with RAW, Paul Heyman was under a larger scanner. Heyman's job was said to be much harder as he had to push his ideas while also trying to keep Vince McMahon happy.

It was noted that Bruce Prichard's methods were more in line with how Vince McMahon wants his shows to be run. The ongoing Jeff Hardy storyline from SmackDown was cited as an example.

As reported by Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, WWE has a controversial segment planned for the upcoming episode of SmackDown, which is essentially a rehashed version of an angle WWE did with Shawn Michaels in 2006. Vince McMahon was quite hands-on with the HBK storyline, and Bruce Prichard and his team on SmackDown have tried to replicate it on the Blue Brand in 2020.

Prichard's modus operandi is similar to how Vince McMahon operates, whereas Paul Heyman has been more focussed on trying to get younger talents pushed up the card.

While SmackDown ratings have been better than RAW of late, it should be noted that FOX is a bigger platform than the USA Network.

The initial backstage reactions to Paul Heyman's replacement on RAW haven't been that great either, and the general response from the fans has also been quite negative.

Nonetheless, Paul Heyman will concentrate on his on-screen role while Bruce Prichard takes up the mantle of leading the creative writing process on both brands.