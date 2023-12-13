CM Punk could play a huge role in the future of WWE RAW - Reports

CM Punk could reportedly play a massive role in the future of WWE RAW.

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling in 2021 in All Elite Wrestling. He debuted on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Unfortunately, the 45-year-old's time in AEW did not go as planned, and he got into multiple backstage altercations with his peers.

The last straw for AEW President Tony Khan occurred ahead of All In 2023 on August 27. Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry shortly before the pay-per-view started at Wembley Stadium and was fired ahead of the September 2 episode of Collision. Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series in November and has officially signed an exclusive contract with RAW.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, CM Punk could play a massive role in the future of the red brand. Meltzer noted that the media rights negotiations have drastically changed since Punk's return, and the controversial star is now a huge selling point for the show.

“Things are changing greatly. Let’s just say things changed greatly with Raw negotiations from a few weeks ago. And Punk is a huge part of the selling point," wrote Meltzer.

Braun Strowman reacts to CM Punk's WWE return

Braun Strowman recently commented on CM Punk's return and noted that the controversial star is doing his job well.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters was asked for his thoughts on CM Punk's return to the company.

Strowman noted that the veteran is getting fans to tune into the product and buy tickets to the shows. He added that he has heard mixed reviews about Punk as a person but said that he will find out what kind of person he is on his own.

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [3:53 – 4:07]

You can check out the full interview with Braun Strowman in the video below:

WWE's product is as hot as it has been in years, and CM Punk only adds to that. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for WWE RAW now that Punk is officially on the roster.

