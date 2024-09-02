CM Punk title match set for major delay - Reports

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 02, 2024 20:42 GMT
Punk was in action over the weekend at Bash in Berlin. [Photo credits: WWE.com]

CM Punk is rumored to be challenging for a title at a major upcoming WWE event. The Second City Saint battled Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match this past Saturday night at Bash in Berlin.

The veteran defeated Drew McIntyre at the premium live event over the weekend, marking his first televised WWE victory in a decade. After the match, the former AEW star was interviewed backstage and noted that he was coming after the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to Viper Reports/ PW Nexus, the World Heavyweight Championship match between the current champion Gunther and CM Punk is being considered for Survivor Series 2024 in November. The premium live event will air on November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

CM Punk also finally got his bracelet back after defeating Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin. Punk's rivalry with The Scottish Warrior is rumored to be continuing in a major match at Bad Blood next month.

WWE RAW star explains why he despises CM Punk

Drew McIntyre recently shared why he cannot stand CM Punk, and why their rivalry has become so personal on RAW.

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling after seven years away on the second episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. However, his time in All Elite Wrestling ended in controversy, as he was fired by the promotion following a backstage altercation with current TNT Champion Jack Perry at All In 2024. He returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 following the Men's WarGames match.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview earlier this month, McIntyre disclosed why he does not like the 45-year-old. McIntyre claimed Punk was a liar, and only cared about himself.

"Hypocrite. Liar. Taker. Likes to put on a facade like he's trying to help people when he's really just trying to help himself, and if you doubt me just look at the mountains of evidence that are available through people's testimonies." [From 0:17 – 0:34]

You can check out McIntyre's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Gunther defeated Randy Orton in the main event of Bash in Berlin this past Saturday night to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see if CM Punk gets the chance to battle The Ring General for the title at Survivor Series later this year.

Edited by Robert Lentini
