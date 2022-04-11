Cody Rhodes' appearance on RAW went through internal change – Reports

Cody Rhodes was initially to show up at the end of last week's RAW in a segment with Roman Reigns, but WWE scrapped the idea.

Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 is still getting discussed. During his first appearance on RAW in six years, The American Nightmare said he'll win the WWE Championship as a tribute to his late father, Dusty Rhodes. The segment finished with Seth Rollins seemingly making peace with his 'Mania 38 opponent.

As per Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes was supposed to appear later in the show. There's no reason given why the segment was changed, only that it was supposed to take place slightly after 7 PM EST with Roman Reigns making an appearance.

Rhodes will appear on this week's episode of RAW to challenge The Miz, making it his first match on the show since 2016.

What's Next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

The former AEW star made a name for himself outside of WWE in the indie circuit. But mostly, he was briefly the face of AEW, where he threw shade at WWE on multiple occasions.

Now back in WWE, many superstars want to face Cody Rhodes. With a match already lined up for him, Mustafa Ali called out Cody on social media, with reports saying he might continue his feud with Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes took his time in the indie scene and has returned as one of WWE's top faces. With this comes a line of superstars ready to compete in exciting and fresh matches with The American Nightmare.

