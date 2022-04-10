"A real American nightmare" - SmackDown star wants to face Cody Rhodes in a first-time-ever match

SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali recently expressed his desire to face Cody Rhodes on the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes made his grand return to WWE last weekend at WrestleMania 38 Night One. He was the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins on the show and went on to defeat the former Universal Champion after a great match.

WWE's Twitter handle recently asked fans what dream matches involving Cody Rhodes they wanted to see. Replying to the same, SmackDown star Mustafa Ali teased wanting to face him by calling himself 'a real American nightmare.'

"the american nightmare vs a real american nightmare," wrote Ali in his tweet.

You can check out the tweet below:

Mustafa Ali has been away from WWE television for several months now. It was in January 2022 when he took to Twitter to openly request his release from WWE but wasn't granted the same. Ali has since revealed that he was given a spot at this year's Royal Rumble, but he refused it.

"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE," Ali tweeted.

Current plans for Cody Rhodes in WWE after WrestleMania 38

After his return, Cody Rhodes kicked off the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38 and delivered an emotional promo. He revealed how he always wanted to win the world title for his father, the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

While The American Nightmare has made his intentions clear that sooner or later, he's coming for Roman Reigns, it doesn't look like WWE is going in that direction immediately.

According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling (via Cageside Seats), Rhodes is set to continue his feud with Seth Rollins after WrestleMania 38.

''Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian mentioned that plans for Rousey include 'possibly tagging with Shayna Baszler.' He also said that Cody Rhodes will continue his feud with Seth Rollins.''

Seth Rollins confronted The former Intercontinental Champion during his promo on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. The two had a staredown before Rollins shook his hand and welcomed him. It remains to be seen where this angle is headed.

As for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody is scheduled to face former WWE Champion The Miz in a one-on-one match.

Do you think Mustafa Ali will get his dream match against Rhodes?

Edited by Debottam Saha

