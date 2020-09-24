Confusing botch in RETRIBUTION's match on WWE RAW reported

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION finally revealed their identities. Five members of RETRIBUTION kicked off the show but were quickly interrupted by The Hurt Business. MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin were outnumbered when more members of the faction ambushed them.

Botch during RETRIBUTION's match on WWE RAW

Later on, during WWE RAW, three members of RETRIBUTION took on Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin in a Six-man Tag Team Match. RETRIBUTION lost the match via disqualification.

As soon as the referee called for the bell, other members of RETRIBUTION hit the ring to attack The Hurt Business. WWE RAW Superstars rushed to the ring led by Drew McIntyre. RETRIBUTION quickly disappear when Randy Orton attacked McIntyre.

It was earlier reported that RETRIBUTION lost the match on WWE RAW because they broke a secret rule. Now, according to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the referee botched the finish to the match.

“I was actually told that they screwed up their own rule because it’s a breakup of a finish so a submission is also a thing. So, if you break up a pin or submission you’re allowed to do it, but if you just hit the legal man for no reason then it is a disqualification which makes absolutely no sense, but that’s the story.” (h/t Wrestlingnews.co)

A referee botch happened on last week's episode of WWE RAW as well. During Mickie James and Asuka's WWE RAW Women's Championship Match, the referee called for the bell when the Champion had locked the challenger in the Asuka Lock. Even though James hadn't submitted to the move, Asuka was declared the winner and retained the Title. James spoke about the incident and cleared the air about it a few days ago.

It looks like WWE will be building a feud between RETRIBUTION and the Hurt Business in the upcoming weeks. The two teams are likely to clash in an elimination tag team match at Survivor Series, as per recent reports.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates about WWE.