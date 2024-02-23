Contract details surface for top champion at WWE's rival promotion - Reports

A new report has surfaced regarding the current contract of Moose, a top-tier talent in WWE's rival promotion, TNA Wrestling.

Moose's previous contract was slated to expire last year, leading to speculation that other top promotions could be interested in signing the free agent. However, the 39-year-old wrestler opted to extend his commitment by signing a new contract with TNA Wrestling, thereby securing his future with the company.

The reigning TNA World Champion shared insights into his new contract during a recent appearance on Fightful Overbooked's In The Weeds podcast. Moose disclosed that he has entered into a five-year agreement with the Nashville-based promotion, expressing his commitment to contribute to the growth and success of TNA Wrestling.

"I have a five-year contract with TNA and I'm expected to perform and live out all five years of that deal, and continue my goal to build TNA to bigger and better things," Moose said. [H/T Fightful]

What the future has in store for the 39-year-old remains to be seen.

Drew McIntyre has not signed a new WWE contract yet

Drew McIntyre's recent run as a savage heel has been regarded as some of his best work during his tenure in WWE. Despite this success, there is a slight chance that he could be departing from the Stamford-based company in the near future.

Recent reports suggest that The Scottish Warrior's existing contract extends a bit beyond WrestleMania 40. While there is a mutual inclination for both Drew McIntyre and WWE to consider renewing the deal, no official confirmations have been made as of yet.

McIntyre will be in action at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. The Scottish Warrior will be competing in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match with the aim of becoming the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

What did you make of Moose's decision to sign a new deal with TNA Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

