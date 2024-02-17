Ranking the chances of the stars in the Men's Elimination Chamber match

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match will reveal Seth Rollins' challenger for WrestleMania 40. The World Heavyweight Champion was seemingly headed for a showdown with CM Punk but Punk injured his triceps during the Royal Rumble match.

Over the last two weeks, members of both RAW and SmackDown have had the chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber contest. In the end, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Logan Paul are headed to Perth, Australia.

With such a coveted spot on the line at WrestleMania 40, some participants have a greater chance of winning than others. Here are the stars with the best chances of winning the Elimination Chamber match ranked from lowest odds to highest odds.

#6 Kevin Owens will face a familiar foe in the cage

Kevin Owens beat Dominik Mysterio to earn his spot in Perth

Owens is very popular at the moment, especially while dealing with annoying stars like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Feuding with Logan Paul was perfect as the two were able to volley verbal barbs back and forth at each other.

Despite his spot as one of the top faces on WWE SmackDown, Owens is used more to put over other stars. He'll beat the majority of mid-card stars but hasn't won a major title in years.

He's also willing to put his body on the line in any situation, including jumping off the WrestleMania 36 sign. That recklessness may cost Owens a date with his former friend and sometimes enemy at WrestleMania 40.

#5 Logan Paul wants to be a double champion

Logan Paul may be the United States Champion, but it doesn't necessarily translate into a win at the Elimination Chamber. Paul is a great heel, so having him in the match will have fans invested to see that he doesn't win.

He's already faced Rollins at The Show of Shows and wanting another shot could be a storyline. Being a part-time star, however, works against Paul winning in Perth and Philadelphia.

Like Owens, Paul will probably provide a viral moment of jumping off a pod or hitting a move from atop the structure. It also feels like his WrestleMania feud could be set up in this match, so his chances of winning are lower than others.

#4 Bobby Lashley beat Bronson Reed to qualify

Will Bobby Lashley have his hands raised in Perth next weekend?

Lashley may be a former WWE Champion but his odds of winning the Elimination Chamber are somewhere in the middle. He's currently embroiled in a feud with Karrion Kross and The Final Testament and that feud is yet to have a climax.

He did miss out on a featured bout at WrestleMania 39, so a win would be a way to pay him back for missing out last year.

Other than that, Lashley, being in a faction of faces, wouldn't make sense as the person to challenge Rollins at The Show of Shows. Their feud over the United States title a few years ago was also uneventful.

#3 Randy Orton has won an Elimination Chamber match

Randy Orton has battled The Bloodline since his return as he looks for that elusive 15th title win. The Viper still hasn't had his one-on-one match with Roman Reigns. He may not get that match depending on what happens with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The Legend Killer does share a history with Rollins as the two were a part of The Authority faction. Rollins and Orton also faced each other at WrestleMania 31, with The Viper taking down The Architect.

Orton has a few good years left, so he could win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and face Rollins. Potentially breaking Ric Flair's record is always a big angle for WWE.

#2 LA Knight keeps building momentum

LA Knight should be in a big match at WrestleMania 40

If Cody Rhodes stays on SmackDown before, and possibly after WrestleMania 40, then someone from the blue brand should head over to WWE RAW. In terms of top-face status, Knight could fill that void by winning the Elimination Chamber Match.

Knight is one of the top faces in WWE and could easily go from missing WrestleMania to facing the World Heavyweight Champion in the span of a year.

Despite being in big matches against Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and Money in the Bank, Knight needs that signature win. He even mentioned that fact on RAW Talk after qualifying for the match.

#1 Drew McIntyre wants another shot at Seth Rollins

McIntyre is looking for a main event spot at The Showcase of the Immortals

After all factors are considered, Drew McIntyre has the best odds of winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth. He is a heel, a Monday Night RAW star, and has been involved with Rollins, Rhodes, and every other top star on RAW for months.

He's also a former WWE Champion and wants another shot at a huge moment at WrestleMania. McIntyre has done brilliant work with his heel turn, mocking CM Punk while also trolling the fans by saying what he wants is what they want.

Winning the Elimination Chamber Match may also be a way to keep McIntyre in the fold. He is reportedly still yet to sign a new deal with WWE. Winning in Australia and potentially beating Rollins at WrestleMania 40 would be a good way to retain his services.

