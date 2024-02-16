Details of Drew McIntyre's current WWE contract - Reports

A new report has further shed light on WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre's current Stamford-based promotion contract.

After returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017, McIntyre has become one of the most talked about stars in the pro wrestling business. The Scottish Warrior has feuded with some top names in the Stamford-based company, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The 38-year-old star's current work as a heel is being applauded by many fans and critics.

According to a previous report, Drew McIntyre's contract was supposed to end before WrestleMania XL. However, the latest report by Fightful Select suggests that sources within WWE have confirmed that McIntyre's current deal will now extend past The Show of Shows this year as the Stamford-based company has added some injury and inactivity time to his contract.

The report also mentioned that sources close to The Scottish Warrior claimed that there have been talks about a contract renewal, and it appears that both sides want to get a deal done. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

What the future has in store for The Scottish Warrior remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre said Cody Rhodes made the right choice after he beat him up

During a recent interview with The West Sport, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre talked about the altercation between him, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

McIntyre said that The American Nightmare was going to make a mistake by accepting The Visionary's challenge for WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior added that he beat up Cody, and that made him choose Roman Reigns, which was the right decision.

"What I tried to say on Monday it was, I tell the truth all the time. I've not lied once. You'd get selfish Seth who was trying to get Cody to fight him and nobody wanted that match. Selfish Cody promised he'd finish the story, made a video game about it, wouldn't stop saying it for two years, and went, 'You know what? Maybe I'll fight Seth.' And I'm like, 'You idiot, that's not the plan. You promised everybody this.' And I was the people's executioner. I beat him up then he made the right choice," Drew McIntyre said.

McIntyre is set to face Cody Rhodes on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen who will come out on top after the match.

