Controversial spot at recent WWE show gets positive backstage reaction - Reports

The singles match between Arianna Grace and Gigi Dolin on the most recent episode of NXT has received positive reactions backstage in WWE.

The ending of the bout witnessed a controversial finish, as the referee ended the match in disqualification after Gigi delivered a low blow to Arianna. This was an unusual conclusion, as low blows are typically associated with men's matches.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the finish to the match caught many backstage off guard. However, the women involved were credited for their selling in what was a rare way to end the match.

Arianna Grace sent a message after WWE NXT

During the latest episode of WWE NXT, Arianna Grace squared off against Gigi Dolin under the condition that if Arianna secured the win, she would earn the chance to give Gigi a makeover to transform her into a proper lady.

In a backstage interview following her victory by disqualification, Grace addressed the notion among some fans that believed her win was a fluke. She asserted that she didn't break two of her fingernails on a fluke and expressed pride in her accomplishment. She emphasized her love for charity work and said that she was ready to bring out Gigi Dolin's inner beauty.

"Some people think that my victory was a fluke. No. I didn't go out there and break two thumb nails on a fluke. I went out there because this is what I do. As a pageant queen, this is what I do and I'm proud to do it. I went out there and fought Gigi Dolin for the chance it bring out her inner beauty and make her into a true lady. I love charity work," Arianna Grace said.

It will certainly be intriguing to observe how the situation between the two stars develops in the coming weeks.

