We got another great episode of WWE NXT with a great North American Championship match and a big segment from Trick Williams. The D'Angelo Family kidnapped the NXT Champion, while Roxanne Perez revealed why she attacked Lyra Valkyria last week.

LWO def. OTM

Lexis King def. Mr. Stone

Oba Femi def. Brooks Jensen to retain the WWE NXT North American Title

Arianna Grace def. Gigi Dolin via DQ

Kiana James & Izzi Dame def. Thea Hail & Fallon Henley

Shawn Spears def. Ridge Holland

OTM attacked LWO before the match even began, and they fought their way to the ring before the bell was rung. OTM went after Wilde early on and isolated him in the ring before Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin showed up to watch the match.

The LWO was in control and sent OTM outside, but a distraction from SCRYPTS derailed their momentum. Back in the ring, Price botched a DDT on Del Toro before the latter came back with a dropkick and a big hurricanrana.

The LWO got the assisted 450 splash and picked up the win.

Result: LWO def. OTM

Grade: B-

Roxanne Perez was out next and said she carried the NXT women's division only to be sidelined by Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, and Lyra Valkyria.

Perez said that she was sick of following the rules and being overlooked, causing her to break Lyra's arm so that her title would get taken away.

She wanted Ava to hand her the title instead, and the NXT General Manager came out.

The Rock's daughter was about to talk about the future of the women's title when Tatum Paxley ran out of the crowd and tried to attack Perez.

Ava called for the officials, and they dragged Paxley from ringside before NXT moved on.

Luca Crusifino was having dinner with the D'Angelo Family, and they were praising Trick Williams before the NXT Champion showed up. Ilja Dragunov congratulated Tony and said that he didn't have any duties other than the title to focus on, unlike the Don.

Tony said something ominous before Stacks and Luca attacked Ilja from behind and put him in the trunk of a car before driving off.

Lexis King vs. Mr. Stone on WWE NXT

Stone was tossed outside, and King followed him out before Stone got a dive from the apron. Back in the ring, Stone was hit with some big knees and kicks as King took control of the match.

King headed up top but was dropped before Stone returned with a high crossbody. King recovered and got the takedown before hitting the Coronation for the easy win.

Result: Lexis King def. Mr. Stone

King attacked Stone after the match and was about to hit the Coronation again, but Von Wagner came out and stopped it before carrying Stone away.

Grade: C

In a backstage interview, Oba Femi said he wasn't worried about Brooks Jensen. Dijak came in and said that after Femi was done playing games, the North American Champion should face him to prove himself.

Oba Femi (c) vs. Brooks Jensen - WWE NXT North American Title match

Jensen shoved the champ back and angered him before being hit with some big strikes. Femi countered a top rope move before repeatedly striking Jensen in the head. Brooks came back with a clothesline before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Brooks kicked Oba off the apron to the outside before missing a dropkick in the ring. Oba got a few backbreakers before Josh Briggs showed up at ringside to support his former tag partner.

Brooks got a superkick and a clothesline before getting a massive powerslam for a one-count. Femi came back with a backdrop before dropping Jensen on the ring post and then tossing him back to the mat.

Jensen took a few more tosses, but Oba refused to go for the pin. Femi hit two more power bombs before getting the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Brooks Jensen to retain the WWE NXT North American Title

Grade: B+

Ilja Dragunov was taken to a bridge by the Family before Tony said the champ disrespected him by showing up to his restaurant uninvited.

Tony wanted to show Ilja that the champ had no power outside the ring and drove away, leaving him stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace on WWE NXT

Grace was cowering in the corner early on before taking some big hits from Gigi. Dolin got a big dropkick and a hip attack on the ropes before Grace came back with a Judo Throw but took an STO.

Dolin took a clothesline before grabbing her tiara from the corner, but the referee took it away. Grace got a low blow on Gigi off the distraction before Dolin returned the favor and hit a low blow herself.

The ref caught the second low blow and disqualified Gigi, handing Grace the win.

Results: Arianna Grace def. Gigi Dolin via DQ

Grade: C

Kiana James & Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail & Fallon Henley on WWE NXT

Kelani Jordan was taken out before her tag match with Thea Hail, and Hail came out alone to start. Fallon Henley came out at the last second and joined the match before getting some big moves on Kiana.

Dame tagged in and got some big moves on Henley before the heels isolated Fallon in the ring. Jacy Jayne and Jasmine Nix came out before Hail came in with the tag and took James and Dame out with head scissors and a big slam.

Hail took a massive spinebuster from James before being dropped outside. Jacy saved Henley from the kick by dragging her out of the way, but Hail took the kick. Hail was dragged into the ring and pinned by James, ending the match.

Result: Kiana James & Izzi Dame def. Thea Hail & Fallon Henley

After the match, Hail was in tears and said that she idolized Jacy before realizing that she was rotten and toxic before saying that the old Thea Hail was back and ran around the ring, confirming that she was back to her old character.

Grade: B

Riley Osborne was watching from backstage before The No Quarter Catch Crew came in to make fun of him. Axiom and Nathan Frazer came in to defend Osborne, and they even mentioned the first person to ever win the Heritage Cup, A-Kid, who was Axiom's old persona.

Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland on WWE NXT

Spears got some big moves early but was dropped on the apron before the match headed outside. Holland got some big strikes on the outside and was about to send him into the ring post but hesitated before sending him into the post himself.

Back in the ring, Spears taunted Ridge, saying he was letting his family down, which made Holland angry. He attacked Shawn and sent him back outside and into the steel steps.

Ridge took the steps apart and cleared the announce desk before dragging Spears back outside and chokeslamming him through the desk. Ridge got a steel chair and was about to hit Shawn, but the referee took it away.

The ref put the chair in the corner before Spears used the distraction to hit the C4 in the corner on top of the steel chair for the win.

Result: Shawn Spears def. Ridge Holland

Grade: A

Trick Williams was out next and said that Carmelo Hayes' rise as a champ inspired him to advance in his career. Williams thought that Melo was happy about his rise, but many people, including John Cena, told him that Melo was jealous of him.

Trick said he knew the truth now and would get his revenge on Melo in a match at NXT Stand and Deliver.

Noam Dar came out and said that Trick was obsessing over Melo, but he deserved the beating. Dar said that he, too, lost something important, the Heritage Cup, but he moved on to other things.

Dar wanted to challenge Trick to a match before a brawl broke out. Trick took out Dar and Mensah before blocking a hit from Lash and then kissing her. The brawl continued after they were done, and Williams drove The Meta-Four out of the ring before NXT went off the air.

