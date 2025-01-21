Controversial WWE Superstar not fired amid absence [Reports]

A major WWE Superstar has seemingly been frustrated with the current position in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Now, a recent report has shed some light on the status of that star.

Corey Graves has been in the news after expressing unhappiness at being moved to NXT during the latest shake-up of the commentary teams in WWE. The 40-year-old star had an outburst on social media, clearly expressing that he should still be on the main roster. Graves missed last week's NXT, and as per reports, there are no plans for him to be part of tonight's show.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Corey Graves has not been fired from the Triple H-led WWE, and there have been no indications that he'll be let go. It was added that The Iron City Superstar is not looking to leave the Stamford-based company, though some people thought so.

Meltzer also reported that there was no certainty when Graves could make his return amid the ongoing controversy.

"He has not been fired, I get no impression that he's going to be fired. He's not looking to leave even though I know there were people in the company who thought he was. When he'll be used, I don't know," said Dave Meltzer.

Veteran comments on the Corey Graves issue in WWE

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter praised Corey Graves and said that the latter's feelings are "very hurt" by the recent turn of events.

The veteran journalist, however, felt that Graves might not be the only one who could be moved to NXT under the new regime.

"I don't think he used the word demoted, but he's gonna be on NXT. He felt he was doing a great job on the main rosters but all of a sudden, 'Well, we're sending you back down to NXT.' Is it a demotion? He's still with the company. But I think his feelings are very hurt. He's great at what he does. But again, it's a new corporation; they're juggling people all around the place. He might not be the only one going there, but I don't think he's very happy," Apter said. [From 4:02 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Corey Graves can settle his differences and return to WWE programming before the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

