Could WWE be planning to renew the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar?

Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Unified WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief now holds the WWE and Universal Championship. It was widely believed that their match at WrestleMania 38 was the end of their years-long feud. However, that may not be the case.

Brock Lesnar has been absent since his loss at WrestleMania 38. It is reported that he is scheduled to return for Money In The Bank, which takes place in July. Reigns has also not started a feud with anyone else. However, spoilers from SmackDown tapings have hinted at who his next opponent might be.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE will have four big shows starting in July, and they will need credible opponents for The Head of the Table. He said that given the lack of top card stars, WWE could go back to the Reigns vs. Lesnar program.

''You got July the second, you got July 30th, you got September the third and you got Saudi in October. So four major major events. It's weird, but I guess they'll probably go back to Reigns vs Lesnar at some point too. Just because they don't have anything else,'' said Meltzer. (24:22-24:38)

Who could Roman Reigns face after WrestleMania 38

Despite the unification of world titles, the company is scrambling for big matches for The Tribal Chief in the aftermath of WrestleMania 38.

It is believed that with WWE holding a significant event in Cardiff in September, Drew McIntyre will likely have a match against Roman Reigns on the show. However, the Bloodline leader will still need major challengers for SummerSlam and the Saudi Arabia show.

Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar in both their matches after The Beast Incarnate's return last year. Both men now hold one victory over each other at WrestleMania. Though the two complement each other, it may be too soon to restart the program between the two men this year.

It will be interesting to see which superstar steps up to face The Tribal Chief later in the summer.

