Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Spoilers regarding Roman Reigns renewing old rivalry, update on superstar who requested release, megastar finally returning in June?

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown Backstage Rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we'll look at some interesting topics related to big names like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and John Cena.

There've been some interesting developments on the blue brand since WrestleMania 38. Surprisingly, the new Unified Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, doesn't have a challenger for the title. There's been no match announced for him at WrestleMania Backlash.

Here's a look at who Reigns' likely challenger is going to be and what the future could hold for The Tribal Chief:

3. Roman Reigns to renew his old rivalry with SmackDown's Drew McIntyre

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Reigns will main-event WrestleMania Backlash. He also said WWE would start an angle involving him and his new challenger at SmackDown's double tapings.

As per spoilers coming out of the tapings, McIntyre and Reigns got into a staredown and brawl following The Scottish Warrior's steel cage match against Sami Zayn. McIntyre had been the rumored choice to face Reigns once he was done with Brock Lesnar, as the two men have been competing against each other at live events.

2. Mustafa Ali to return?

Mustafa Ali, who had been drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 Draft, has been absent since October last year. He was last seen on SmackDown feuding with his former tag team partner Mansoor. He requested leave to be there for the birth of his child, which he was granted. However, WWE never called him back.

As per Fightful Select, there has been talk of having Ali return to WWE soon. The report also states he may change brands and show up on RAW this week. Ali had asked for release earlier this year, which he was denied.

1. John Cena expected to return to WWE in June

Last year, John Cena returned to WWE to feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The two men clashed at SummerSlam, and The Tribal Chief was able to beat The Champ. As per Brad Shephard of Thirstyfornews, Cena will reportedly return around June:

"I spoke with a source in WWE today, and they told me John Cena is expected back in late-June of this year. I don’t have a more specific time frame or the creative plan yet, but I do know he’ll be showing his face."

John Cena didn't appear at WrestleMania 38, so the company may try and bring him to a be a part of SummerSlam 2022.

