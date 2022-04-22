Roman Reigns rumored to start a feud with a top star leading up to WrestleMania Backlash - Reports

Roman Reigns became the unified WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Brock Lesnar. However, there has been no new feud in which The Tribal Chief is involved. It was also believed that he might not have a match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash. However, that is not the case.

Per earlier reports, Reigns is expected to take part at WrestleMania Backlash and headline the show. His cousins The Usos will face RK-Bro in a tag team title unification match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will be taping two weeks of SmackDown on the 4/22 show. Hence, they will start the angle for Reigns' WrestleMania Backlash opponent this Friday.

''Roman Reigns will headline and since they are taping two weeks of Smackdown on 4/22 in Albany, NY, they are going to almost have to shoot the angle for his opponent on the show,'' said Meltzer

Who could Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania Backlash?

Dave Meltzer noted that Reigns' opponent would likely be either Shinsuke Nakamura or Drew McIntyre. He believes The Scottish Warrior is the current favorite to face Reigns at Backlash.

However, he mentioned it would make more sense to save McIntyre for the WWE show in Cardiff, which will take place in September.

''Drew McIntyre, who has been facing Reigns at the house shows, doesn’t have a program and would be the betting line favorite except that Reigns vs. McIntyre makes more sense for 9/3 in Cardiff, Wales,'' said Meltzer.

He also said that WWE could be planning to have McIntyre face Tyson Fury at the Cardiff show. In which case, it would make sense to have him take on the Unified WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

McIntyre could be the ideal choice because a top star like him should not be absent from the Premium Live Event. Apart from this, he and Reigns have faced each other multiple times on TV, and at live events, so it'd be interesting to see them fighting for the world titles again. Only time will tell who faces who for the top prizes in WWE.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

LIVE POLL Q. Who should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash? Drew McIntyre Shinsuke Nakamura 1 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy