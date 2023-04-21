Current plan for main roster talent during WWE Draft 2023 - Reports

WWE Draft will once again shake things up and change the landscape of all three brands when superstars either switch shows or will make their main roster debuts. According to a new report, the company has plans for their existing talent on the main roster during the event.

In 2021, WWE held its last Draft, which made some major changes to both brands. Unfortunately, the company was unable to hold another event after the departure of Vince McMahon and the arrival of the new regime. Fans have been waiting for the event to finally take place at the end of April 2023.

In the past, talents from the main roster shows have made their way back to the developmental brand. According to a new report from Ringside News, the company plans on keeping the main roster talent on either RAW or SmackDown.

The report states that WWE currently has no plans to send superstars to the developmental brand.

Over the past year, several talents such as The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Natalya, to name a few, have visited the developmental brand for a short stint with some of the upcoming talent.

The New Day and Dolph Ziggler won titles on WWE NXT

The New Day and Dolph Ziggler have spent over a decade in the company, stacking multiple accolades during their illustrious careers. Last year, Dolph Ziggler paid a visit to the developmental brand alongside Robert Roode.

The two feuded with Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa as the latter lost the NXT Championship to the upcoming star. The Showoff later won his first NXT Championship by defeating both stars in a Triple Threat match.

Unfortunately, he lost the title on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 back to Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods also paid a visit to the brand and entered the tag team division.

The two stars captured their first-ever NXT Tag Team Championships from Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline. Earlier this year, they lost their titles at Vengeance Day to Gallus before returning to the blue brand.

