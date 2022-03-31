Plans for Stone Cold Steve Austin after WrestleMania 38 unclear - Reports

Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as the special guest on Kevin Owens' KO Show. The Hall of Famer is expected to get a lot more physical than what fans have seen out of him over the last several years.

According to the latest report by Ringside News, a tenured member of the creative team told them that Austin's WrestleMania 38 appearance is a "one-time deal" as of now.

"We were told that, as of right now, Austin's WrestleMania appearance is a one-time only thing. Things could always change, but Mania looks like a one-off," wrote RSN's Steve Carrier in his tweet.

The report further adds that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to return for more appearances, but the Hall of Famer hasn't agreed. They were told that the Texas Rattlesnake simply "doesn't like to leave his house."

Steve Austin and Kevin Owens could main event Night One of WrestleMania 38

Fans initially expected the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey to main event Night One of WrestleMania 38.

However, recent reports have suggested that the segment between Austin and KO would do that instead.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently stated that Stone Cold Steve Austin would look amazing at WrestleMania 38. He added that whatever Austin does will surely blow the roof off the AT&T Stadium.

"I guarantee you Steve is coming in looking amazing,"- said DDP. "He's Stone Cold Steve Austin. I wouldn't bet until recently that he would wrestle, but one thing you learn in this business is to never say never. If it's a match, I don't expect it to be a long one because he [Stone Cold] ain't a kid anymore, he ain't been in the ring in a long time. I would love it as long as he's taking care of himself. But yeah, I would love to see it because that would just blow the roof off. I wouldn't want to follow that."

What exactly is the plan for Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania 38 appearance on Kevin Owens' show is to be seen. Fans can’t wait to see the glass break and the Hall of Famer return to raise some hell in the way only he can!

