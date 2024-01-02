Current WWE plan could prevent Roman Reigns from breaking major record - Reports

Roman Reigns is close to breaking a major WWE record, but that might not happen due to the push of another top superstar.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship has been rumored for WrestleMania 40. This would be a rematch of The Tribal Chief's win at WrestleMania 39. The creative push behind the rematch relates to how The American Nightmare wants to finish his story with a title win, but another big story revolves around this match, and it's not related to Rhodes.

The other big story surrounding Rhodes vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 40 is that a win for The Head of The Table would all but guarantee he surpasses Hulk Hogan's record reign of 1,474 days as champion, putting him at #2 behind Bruno Sammartino's 2,803-day reign. Reigns is currently at 1,219 days and counting.

A new update from backstage insider BWE indicates that The Hulkster's record will stay intact, at least for now.

It was noted that the plan for Rhodes is still going on, which seems to be a reference to the title change in Rhodes vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 40. There's no word yet on how WWE will get to this highly anticipated matchup, but we still have the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber coming up.

The comment on WWE moving forward with the Rhodes plan was apparently a response to WWE possibly doing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in February.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Royal Rumble to get to WrestleMania 39. He has already announced his spot in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, along with CM Punk.

What do you think the company should do with Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns? Is Rhodes ready for a world championship? Sound off in the comments below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage