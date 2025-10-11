  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Currently absent WWE star could be part of Survivor Series: WarGames - Reports

Currently absent WWE star could be part of Survivor Series: WarGames - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 11, 2025 00:47 GMT
Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 poster
Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 will take place on November 29 (Image credit: WWE.com)

An absent WWE star could reportedly be involved at Survivor Series WarGames. He has been absent since July this year.

Ad

Austin Theory has been one of the rising stars in the WWE. Over the past few years, he was involved in a tag team with Grayson Waller called A-Town Down Under. For several months, these two have teased about splitting up, but nothing came of these teases. In July, Grayson Waller confirmed on TV that Theory was out with an injury, indicating that their run as a tag team was now officially over. Since then, the former United States Champion has not been seen on TV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Austin Theory and Brock Lesnar could be part of The Vision's team for Survivor Series: WarGames this year. Now Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is also reporting that he asked about Theory's involvement at WarGames and was informed that it was "definitely an option."

"For those asking about the reports by @WONF4W of Austin Theory in Wargames - when @FightfulSelect asked about it, we were told it was definitely an option"
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

WWE star Grayson Waller called Austin Theory overrated

Since Austin Theory's injury, Grayson Waller has had no problem moving on. He has aligned himself with The New Day in recent weeks and was even feuding with Penta on WWE RAW. Now that he is no longer in a tag team with Theory, his real feelings about his former partner have come out.

On RAW Recap, Grayson Waller called Theory overrated and said that he will have no problem saying that to his face.

Ad
"He was overrated anyway. If he comes back, we'll have words. I've got no problem saying that to his face, if he can understand. You know, I'll have to talk really slow. Theory...you...suck...You've gotta space out the words, it's tough for him sometimes," he added.

It will be interesting to see when Austin Theory will return from his injury.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications