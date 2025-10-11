Currently absent WWE star could be part of Survivor Series: WarGames - Reports

An absent WWE star could reportedly be involved at Survivor Series WarGames. He has been absent since July this year.Austin Theory has been one of the rising stars in the WWE. Over the past few years, he was involved in a tag team with Grayson Waller called A-Town Down Under. For several months, these two have teased about splitting up, but nothing came of these teases. In July, Grayson Waller confirmed on TV that Theory was out with an injury, indicating that their run as a tag team was now officially over. Since then, the former United States Champion has not been seen on TV.Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Austin Theory and Brock Lesnar could be part of The Vision's team for Survivor Series: WarGames this year. Now Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is also reporting that he asked about Theory's involvement at WarGames and was informed that it was &quot;definitely an option.&quot;&quot;For those asking about the reports by @WONF4W of Austin Theory in Wargames - when @FightfulSelect asked about it, we were told it was definitely an option&quot;Check out his tweet here:WWE star Grayson Waller called Austin Theory overratedSince Austin Theory's injury, Grayson Waller has had no problem moving on. He has aligned himself with The New Day in recent weeks and was even feuding with Penta on WWE RAW. Now that he is no longer in a tag team with Theory, his real feelings about his former partner have come out.On RAW Recap, Grayson Waller called Theory overrated and said that he will have no problem saying that to his face.&quot;He was overrated anyway. If he comes back, we'll have words. I've got no problem saying that to his face, if he can understand. You know, I'll have to talk really slow. Theory...you...suck...You've gotta space out the words, it's tough for him sometimes,&quot; he added.It will be interesting to see when Austin Theory will return from his injury.