Damian Priest suffers injury at WWE Backlash - Reports

Damian Priest reportedly suffered an injury at WWE Backlash last night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Archer of Infamy competed in a title match at the PLE.

Jacob Fatu put the United States Championship on the line against Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight. Fatu captured the gold at WrestleMania 41 by defeating LA Knight, and he successfully defended the title last night at Backlash.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there was word that the former World Heavyweight Champion suffered a dental injury during the match last night. The report noted that Damian Priest "didn't seem thrilled" with the injury following the show.

Jeff Cobb debuted at Backlash last night and interfered in the United States Championship match to help Jacob Fatu emerge victorious. Cobb was taking orders from Solo Sikoa, and Fatu seemingly had no idea the interference would happen. Fatu connected with a Moonsault onto Knight to retain the title at the premium live event.

Damian Priest reveals personal reason he wanted to become champion at WWE Backlash

Damian Priest recently shared why he wanted to become champion at WWE Backlash.

In an interview with News 12, the SmackDown star shared that he wanted to become the new United States Champion so he could defend the title in his hometown at WWE SummerSlam later this year. The Biggest Party of the Summer will take place over two nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"It's gonna be setting the table for what's gonna be the greatest SummerSlam of all time. I mean, it's already guaranteed to be that. So, I'm hoping that at Backlash I could win the United States Championship for a second time. Then go on and defend it, hopefully have Money In The Bank, and then defend it again here in front of the hometown," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview with Priest in the video below:

Priest used to be a member of The Judgment Day, but Finn Balor betrayed him at SummerSlam last year and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Archer of Infamy after he failed to capture the United States Title at Backlash.

