Details on Brock Lesnar going off-script at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 - Reports

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley squared off for their grudge match tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. As per reports, the Beast Incarnate went off-script during the show.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had a quick high-action match that ended when Lesnar low-blowed Lashley after being unable to break out of the latter's Hurt Lock. The referee ended the match and awarded Lashley a victory via disqualification.

The Beast Incarnate wasn't happy about losing the match and went on to hit an F5 on the referee. He then cleared the announcer's table at the ringside and delivered an F5 to Bobby Lashley on it. Lesnar didn't stop and went on to hit another F5 to the referee on the already broken announcer's table.

Talhah Khan @TalhahKhan18 F5 TO REFEREE BY BROCK LESNAR F5 TO REFEREE BY BROCK LESNAR https://t.co/3x0Np2VoHr

Bryan Alvarez has now reported on his Twitter subscription feed that Lesnar's second F5 on the referee at ringside was unplanned.

Last month, a similar incident happened when Bobby Lashley eliminated the Beast Incarnate from the Royal Rumble match. A furious Lesnar went on to attack the referee at ringside and threw him over the barricade. It was reported that Lesnar had some backstage heat following the spot but no action was taken.

WWE reportedly has major plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 looked to be the final chapter in their rivalry. However, the way the match ended leaves the door open for a future rematch.

While a WrestleMania 39 rematch can't be counted out, recent reports have suggested that WWE is planning for Lesnar to face Intercontinental Champion Gunther at the Show of Shows.

"Brock vs. Gunther is now the working plan for Mania. Brock/Lashley will have final match this weekend. Talk is Brock/Gunther will likely be for IC title," reported Xero News.

Another interesting angle involved in this is Bray Wyatt's warning to both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. On Friday Night SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt appeared in the ring with Uncle Howdy. The Eater of Worlds announced that he was coming after the winner of the Lesnar/Lashley match.

Although Lashley didn't win the match cleanly, he still got the DQ victory. Are we headed towards a Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley match at WrestleMania 39?

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes