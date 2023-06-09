Details emerge on Brock Lesnar having a very real backstage moment at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

The latest reports suggest that former world champion Brock Lesnar had a heartfelt backstage moment at WrestleMania 39 involving the late WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki.

After leaving WWE in 2004, Brock Lesnar tried his luck in NFL before signing with NJPW. He won the IWGP Heavyweight Title but was later stripped of it due to him not being able to defend it. However, when they IWGP Champion had to face the TNA (now IMPACT) World Champion for Inoki's Inoki Genome Federation, the legend considered Lesnar to be the valid champion since he never lost his title.

According to a new Tokyo Sports report, a close friend of Inoki attended WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this year. Before Brock Lesnar's match against Omos on night two of the show, The Beast Incarnate reportedly went out of his way to chat with the individual, sympathizing with Inoki's demise.

"Somebody else approached Lesnar, but he did not care and listened intently to Inoki's last days."



The report also noted that someone tried to approach the former WWE Champion, but Lesnar disregarded them in favor of hearing stories about his former boss and Hall of Famer's final days.

Brock Lesnar once asked Paul Heyman to keep a secret about him becoming a father

Aside from their on-screen bond, Lesnar and Paul Heyman are pretty close in real life. At this stage, the two have been acquainted with each other for more than twenty years.

Just weeks before the birth of his daughter, the former WWE Champion had a touching conversation with Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman recently appeared on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast and offered a memorable story from Brock Lesnar's first WWE stint. Lesnar showed Heyman an ultrasound of his soon-to-be-born daughter while on a flight.

"And then, he reaches into his pocket, and he shows me a picture of a sonogram, and he says, 'I'm about to be a father. My girlfriend is a couple of weeks away. And I'm gonna have a baby girl. Don't tell anybody. I don't want them to know so they can hurt me. I'm not telling anybody yet. I'll let them know when it's time,'" Heyman recollected.

As of this writing, The Beast Incarnate has yet to appear on WWE programming after defeating Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

The American Nightmare has already challenged Lesnar to a third match after being tied to one win apiece. It remains to be seen when The Beast Incarnate will accept the challenge.

